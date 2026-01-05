Eric Adams torches Harris, Dems for blasting Maduro arrest as Mamdani fumes ‘act of war’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just two days after posting a social media video signaling his freedom from government office, former New York Mayor Eric Adams slammed fellow Democrats over their response to President Donald Trump’s operation to capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Adams previously posted a video of himself with a cigar and what appeared to be bourbon, smiling as he lambasted the government as "slow as s---" filled with people trying to throw "sand in the gears" and predicting an "unforgettable, bada--, no bull---- 2026" – before issuing a starkly different message on Maduro than his mayoral successor.

By the weekend, Adams followed through, openly weighing in by thanking Trump for "hit[ting] the cartels where it hurts" through Maduro’s detention and sharply criticizing former Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Joe Biden’s approach to the Venezuelan strongman.

"I have seen firsthand how Nicolás Maduro destroyed Venezuela and turned it into a narco-state. Millions fled. Thousands landed in New York City," he said.

"Now in U.S. custody, the man who helped flood our streets with fentanyl is finally being held accountable. American lives were destroyed because of him."

Turning to those in his party, Adams said that days before Biden and Harris left office, they increased the bounty on Maduro to $25 million from an Obama-era $10 million.

Harris had said Trump’s detaining of Maduro "do[es] not make America safer" and that the despot being an "illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise … The American people do not want this, and they are tired of being lied to."

"Public safety is not a political game," Adams replied to Harris.

"You do not label someone a narco-dictator one year and then pretend he is no longer a threat the next simply because a different president is in office – that is cynical and irresponsible," Adams said, citing Harris’ lengthier critique of the overnight operation.

Adams went on to cite real-life cases of fentanyl deaths in New York as proof of Maduro’s dangerous reach, including a 2-year-old Bronx boy named Nicholas Feliz-Dominici whom he said was poisoned while in daycare.

"America is safer today because Maduro is no longer in power," the former NYPD officer turned mayor said.

"Welcome to New York, Nicolás."

Adams’ comments also directly contradicted the position of his successor, socialist Zohran Mamdani, who told reporters he personally telephoned Trump to "register my opposition."

"I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City," Mamdani said in a statement.

"Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law. This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home."

"My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance," the former Queens state assemblyman said.