Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump warns Colombian President Gustavo Petro he will ‘be next’ amid drug trafficking rift

Petro has been vocal critic of U.S. military strikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Trump says Colombian president 'going to be next' amid tensions over military strikes Video

Trump says Colombian president 'going to be next' amid tensions over military strikes

Trump said the South American nation is a ‘major’ manufacturer of drugs while speaking to the press.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Colombia's president could be targeted in the same way as Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro amid a growing rift between the two leaders over the export of illegal drugs to the United States and its military presence in the region.

Trump was speaking with reporters in the Oval Office when he was asked about Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has been a vocal critic of U.S. military strikes on suspected drug smuggling vessels in the Caribbean.

Trump was asked whether he had spoken with Petro, whom he has called an "illegal drug dealer," as he previously did with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

TRUMP SAYS US WILL BEGIN STOPPING VENEZUELAN DRUG TRAFFICKERS BY LAND: 'GOING TO START VERY SOON'

Colombian leader Petro and Donald Trump

Colombian President Gustavo Petro and President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Trump said Petro will "be next" amid escalating tensions over U.S. military strikes in the Caribbean and drug trafficking operations. (Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images; Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"He's been fairly hostile to the United States," Trump said. "I haven't given him a lot of thought.

"He's going to have himself some big problems if he doesn't wise up," he added. "He better wise up, or he'll be next. I hope he's listening. He's going to be next."

Trump noted that Colombia is a "major" drug producer and helps import narcotics into the U.S.

TRUMP DOUBLES DOWN ON COLOMBIA CRACKDOWN, CALLS PETRO A ‘LUNATIC’

a split image of U.S. strike on boat near Venezuela and Nicolas Maduro.

U.S. strikes on drug boats near Venezuelan waters may be targeted at taking out Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. (@realDonald Trump/Truth Social; Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

Petro has been a fierce critic of Trump over the strikes in the Caribbean. In November, he called Trump a "barbarian," days after ordering his country’s security forces to stop sharing intelligence with the U.S. until Washington halts its military operations in the region.

On Sunday, Petro said many of the people killed during the U.S. strikes were "poor fishermen, some who out of necessity make short cocaine trips for the narcos."

He further criticized Trump for issuing a pardon to former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was sentenced to 45 years last year for helping move tons of cocaine into the U.S.

Venezuela mobilizes troops, weapons in response to US warship buildup in Caribbean Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The U.S. is mistaking its allies. Its allies cannot be the narcos," Petro wrote.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue