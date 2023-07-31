Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Published

Ceva drops appeal over French bird flu vaccine tender

Boehringer Ingelheim to provide 80M doses of vaccine for France's upcoming duck vaccination campaign

Reuters
French animal health group Ceva has withdrawn a legal challenge over a tender to supply France with a bird flu vaccine in which Ceva lost out to German company Boehringer Ingelheim.

France chose Boehringer Ingelheim to supply 80 million doses of bird flu vaccines needed for its initial vaccination campaign for ducks due to start in October. The plan will make France the first country in the European Union to vaccinate poultry against the virus that has ravaged flocks worldwide.

DEADLY BIRD FLU THREATENS CALIFORNIA CONDORS ALREADY ON THE BRINK OF EXTINCTION

Europe Fox News graphic

Ceva has withdrawn a legal challenge, and clears the way for Boehringer Ingelheim to supply France with the bird flu vaccine.  (Fox News)

Ceva decided to drop its appeal against the tender result to avoid causing delays for the livestock sector in the vaccination campaign, the company said in a statement late last week.

The company is continuing discussions with the authorities over subsequent phases of the vaccination campaign and has already produced more than 10 million shots of its bird flu vaccine for ducks, Ceva added.