Brazilian police accuse German diplomat of murdering husband in brutal beating

Brazilian police have accused a German diplomat of beating his husband to death and attempting to cover up the incident as an accident.

Police arrested Uwe Herbert Hahn, a consul at Germany's consulate in Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday. Hahn had originally reported his husband's death as an accident, telling authorities Walter Henri Maximilien Biot had fallen and fatally struck his head at the Rio de Janeiro, according to the Straits Times.

"The version of events given by the consul, that the victim suffered a fall, is incompatible with the conclusions of the forensics report," police stated.

"It found various bruises, including on the torso, compatible with injuries inflicted by stomping, as well as lesions compatible with an attack with a cylindrical instrument," she added. "The cadaver is screaming out the circumstances of its death."

Hahn will reportedly not enjoy diplomatic immunity due to the severity of his alleged crime.

Hahn had reportedly been married to Biot, a Belgian, for roughly 20 years. Police have not announced any potential motive for the alleged attack, and the German consulate in Brazil has yet to release a statement.

Police allege that Hahn also tried to clean up the crime scene before authorities arrived. He went on to tell them that Biot had been drinking and taking sleeping pills, according to ST.