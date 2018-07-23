American tourist plunges to death after falling from Sydney cliff while taking a selfie

A 19-year-old American tourist visiting Australia plunged to his death from a cliff while taking a selfie, police said.

The unidentified man was part of a group visiting a popular whale-watching clifftop called Cape Solander, south of Sydney, on Monday when he slipped, falling about 30 feet into the sea below.

A lifesaver helicopter, which arrived about seven minutes after he fell, used green dye to help trace the currents. He was found unconscious just below the water’s surface “directly below the whale watching platform” about 30 minutes later, a spokesman for Westpac Life Save Rescue Helicopter told news.com.au.

Paramedics pulled him onto dry land, but were unable to revive him after performing CPR.

“He was here with a group of friends to go whale watching. They've made their way down onto the rock platform at this stage it appears to be misadventure where he's slipped and fallen over the edge,” New South Wales Police Chief Inspector Chris Hill told the Daily Telegraph.

The man’s death comes about a month after a man in his 30s died after falling from the same spot while whale watching, news.com.au reported.

“Those rocks are very slippery. For your safety, we recommend that you stay up on the whale watching platform and please don’t go down on the rocks,” hill told the Australian Associated Press.

Cape Solander is considered one of Sydney’s best whale-watching locations, as hundreds of humpback whales migrate in June and July to the warmer waters.

“If you’re lucky you won’t even need to look far – whales have been known to swim as close as 200 meters from the coast,” the National Parks NSW website says of the area.