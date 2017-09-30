Afghan official: 2 people killed by roadside bombs

An Afghan official says at least two people including a police officer have been killed by roadside bombs in western Herat province.

Gelani Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Saturday another officer was wounded when a police vehicle triggered the explosive in the Adraskan district.

In a separate incident, Farhad said a civilian motorcycle hit a roadside bomb, killing one civilian and wounding another in the Shindand district.

In yet another report from northern Kapisa province, at least nine civilians were wounded when a bicycle bomb exploded in a bazaar, said Qais Qaderi, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Two small children were among the wounded, including one who was in critical condition, he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Herat or Kapisa provinces.