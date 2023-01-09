Expand / Collapse search
Published

Heavy rain, wind and snow is coming to California and the Western US

Possible East Coast storm developing later this week

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Another round of heavy rain, wind and snow is coming to California, and we’re expecting even more of the same later this week.   

Snow will spread into the Intermountain West and then the Rockies.   

CALIFORNIA’S NEWSOM BLAMES CLIMATE CHANGE, TO SEEK FEDERAL ASSISTANCE AS STORMS BATTER STATE 

Expected rainfall totals in California and the western U.S. this week.

Expected rainfall totals in California and the western U.S. this week. (Fox News)

Later this week, we’ll be tracking a possible East Coast storm that will spread rain, wind and snow Friday and Saturday.  

Potential storms developing in the eastern U.S. later this week.

Potential storms developing in the eastern U.S. later this week. (Fox News)

AVALANCHE IN COLORADO LEAVES ONE PERSON DEAD 

The exact timing and location of that storm is still yet to be determined.   

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 9.

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 9. (Fox News)

Much of the country is enjoying above average temperatures feeling more like spring than winter. 

