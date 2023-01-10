Driver rescued from California flooding as winter storm slams region

An SUV in Val Verde, California, became stuck in flooding on Monday as the southern portion of the state deals with a winter storm, and the driver had to be freed by rescue teams.

The driver was stuck in the flooding for about an hour before the dramatic rescue. Video from the scene showed high water rushing over the SUV as rescue crews helped pull the man from the car. Heavy rain continued to fall as crews rushed to help.

Heavy rain was pouring across Southern California as the winter storm impacted the region. The area was also subject to high winds, flood watches and evacuation warnings for some residents, according to KABC-TV.

Several roads in Southern California were closed due to the winter storm. Two cars became trapped in Chatsworth after a road collapsed in heavy rains, FOX 11 reported. Firefighters rescued two people while two others escaped.

A flash flood warning was issued for the Southwestern part of Los Angeles County through midnight as heavy rain continued to pour. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain was falling as of about 6:30 p.m., and another 1 to 2 inches in the area was possible.

The Los Angeles International Airport initially grounded departures Monday evening due to strong winds before later lifting the ground stop, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The grounding applied to departures from the ZLA Air Route Traffic Control Center that covers parts of California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.

The ground stop was lifted at about 8:15 p.m. local time.

The Santa Barbara Airport was closed on Monday in response to flooding.

The Los Angeles Metro announced at around 10:30 p.m. that there would be no train service between South Pasadena and Southwest Museum because of debris on the tracks.

An evacuation order was issued for all of Montecito, all Toro Canyon and Padaro Lane residents in the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and all residents of Sycamore Canyon in the City of Santa Barbara and Montecito. There was also an evacuation order for Serena Park area in Carpinteria.

Authorities recommend schools in areas impacted by the weather close on Tuesday to limit traffic of students and staff.