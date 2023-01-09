Expand / Collapse search
Woman found dead in CA recycling truck

It is unclear whether the woman was dead prior to getting picked up by the California recycling truck

Associated Press
Police are investigating Sunday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Northern California.

The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center in Humboldt County, according to the Eureka Police Department.

Trucks deliver loads of recycling to the center from around the coastal region.

The body of an unidentified woman was found in a load of recycling picked up from a truck in California. Officials suspect the woman was picked up near the city of Eureka.

"Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka," police said in a statement.

It’s not clear how the unidentified woman ended up in the truck, if she was dead when she was picked up or if she was the victim of foul play or an accident.

An autopsy is planned, SF Gate reported Sunday.