California storms: Conditions continue to deteriorate as soaking rains deluge flooded rivers

FOX Weather and the National Weather Service are warning that the "hits keep coming in California" as the state is being slammed with "another round of heavy rain on already flooded rivers and saturated soils [and] high winds that may topple trees and power lines," among other hazards.

More than 125,000 Californians are waking up without power Monday following a string of severe-weather incidents that so far have left 12 dead across the state over the last 10 days, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

As of Monday morning, nearly all of California is facing weather warnings and advisories, with millions of residents being urged to prepare for flooding, high winds with gusts of up to 65 mph and winter storm conditions.

"Two major episodes of heavy rain and heavy mountain snow are expected to impact California in quick succession during the next couple of days in association with two of the more energetic and moisture-laden parade of cyclones that are aiming directly for California," the National Weather Service said.

"The heavy precipitation episode currently streaming into central California is expected to be the more robust of the two, resulting in heavy rainfall totals of 3-5 inches near the coast," it continued. "The second episode will quickly arrive on Tuesday with amounts slightly less heavy, but impacting locations farther south into southern California."

Forecasters are expecting higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada to get more than 6 feet of snow before it tapers off Wednesday morning.

"The cumulative effect of successive heavy rainfall events will lead to additional instances of flooding," the NWS also said. "This includes rapid water rises, mudslides, and the potential for major river flooding."

Newsom announced during a press conference on Sunday that he is requesting a state of emergency from the White House over the storms.

"We’ve been at this how many days and expect to see the worst of it still in front of us," Newsom said. "We’re anticipating some very intense weather coming in tomorrow, tomorrow evening in particular, into the early hours of Tuesday morning."

The governor and his team referred to these storms as atmospheric rivers, or storms that dump massive amounts of rain, causing flooding, mudslides, property damage and the loss of life.

