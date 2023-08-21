Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather

California Gov. Gavin Newsom meets with local leaders, first responders as Tropical Storm Hilary hits state

Gov. Newsom spoke with local leaders, first responders leading recovery efforts and President Biden

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fire chief warns Tropical Storm Hilary is a 'serious' storm, 'do not take it lightly' Video

Fire chief warns Tropical Storm Hilary is a 'serious' storm, 'do not take it lightly'

Orange County Fire Authority chief Brian Fennessy shares how Southern California is bracing for torrential rain and flash flooding from Tropical Storm Hilary on 'Fox News Live.'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, met with impacted communities across the southern part of the state Sunday night as Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall.

The storm, which was preceded by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake at approximately 2:41 p.m. PT on Sunday, is expected to cause damaging rain and winds throughout the area through Monday.

Newsom expanded the number of counties under a state of emergency to ensure that more communities can access the support, services and resources needed in response to the storm, the governor's office said in a statement. He also issued additional emergency orders to give care facilities more flexibility to care for patients during the storm.

The governor spoke with local leaders, first responders leading recovery efforts and President Biden to address the ongoing impact of Hilary and the earthquake that struck Sunday afternoon.

TROPICAL STORM HILARY BATTERS CALIFORNIA WITH DANGEROUS FLOODING, MUDSLIDES, POWER OUTAGES

Tow truck driver attempts to pull a stranded car out of floodwaters

A tow truck driver attempts to pull a stranded car out of floodwaters on the Golden State Freeway as tropical storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Sun Valley, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The State Operations Center at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is activated 24/7, at the direction of the governor, and the state is closely monitoring the impacts of rain, wind, flash flooding and potential power outages. Officials are coordinating with state agencies to offer resources in preparation for other potential impacts of the storm, including tornadoes, earthquakes and earthquake aftershocks. 

California has also activated its Medical and Health Coordination Center to coordinate and monitor response efforts and has issued an alert to all health facilities in the state.

The state will continue to coordinate the allocation of emergency resources across Southern California and the Central Valley amid the ongoing impacts of Hilary.

Tropical Storm Hilary damage in California

A broken tree limb partially blocks a road as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

These resources include having medical assistance teams and medical assets on standby, the Flood Operations Center coordinating the distribution of more than 300,000 sandbags for flood-fighting efforts, the California National Guard prepositioning more than 350 soldiers and two dozen high water vehicles and firefighters and rescue teams being deployed across impacted areas.

California is coordinating with Target, Wal-Mart, Lowe’s, CVS Health and other retailers and grocery stores to make sure essential supplies are available and emergency contingency plans are activated. The state is also coordinating with fuel suppliers, utility providers, and telecommunications companies to maintain essential services.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS FEEL MAGNITUDE 5.1 EARTHQUAKE AS TROPICAL STORM HILARY DESCENDS ON REGION

Worker tries to control flooded roadway

A city worker tries to control flooding from Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in Indio California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The governor's office also announced a partnership with Uber to offer rides to shelters, with the discount being capped at $40.