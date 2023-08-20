Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Southern California residents feel magnitude 5.1 earthquake as Tropical Storm Hilary descends on region

USGS reported several small tremors after the tremor, nearly 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
FEMA official issues warning on Hurricane Hilary as Southern California braces for impact Video

FEMA official issues warning on Hurricane Hilary as Southern California braces for impact

FEMA official Marcus Coleman joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss Hurricane Hilary and the storm's potential to cause record-breaking rain in California.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Southern California on Sunday afternoon, as much of the region began to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake’s epicenter was about 4 miles southeast of Ojai, California, about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

According to the USGS, the magnitude 5.1 earthquake happened at 2:41 p.m. PT.

TROPICAL STORM HILLARY MAKES LANDFALL IN MEXICO, THREATENS FLOODING IN CALIFORNIA AMID STATE OF EMERGENCY

Several smaller aftershocks occurred after the earthquake, ranging from magnitude 2.6 to 4.0.

The City of Calabasas posted to X that the earthquake was upgraded to a 5.1, though there were no reports of any damage.

HURRICANE HILARY: STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED IN CALIFORNIA AS MILLIONS BRACE FOR LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING

Just before the earthquake, residents reported getting an alert on their phone from the USGS Shake Alert system.

"Earthquake detected! Drop, cover, hold on. Protect yourself," the alert read.

The alert came as Tropical Storm Hilary was centered less than 100 miles from San Diego, California, Fox Weather reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Torrential rains are expected from the storm, which could trigger life-threatening flooding through Monday.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.