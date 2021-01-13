Expand / Collapse search
Published

Powerball lottery numbers drawn as jackpot tops $550M

Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 4-19-23-25-49 and a Powerball of 14

Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another night, another chance to win a giant lottery jackpot.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot was worth at least $550 million. Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 4-19-23-25-49 and a Powerball of 14.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT SOARS TO OVER HALF A BILLION DOLLARS

The Powerball prize drawing comes only a day after no one won a $625 million Mega Millions jackpot, causing that prize to grow to $750 million ahead the next drawing on Friday night.

Hardik Kalra, of Des Moines, Iowa, poses for a photo with his Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lottery players have a chance to win the largest jackpots in nearly two years as Tuesday's Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $625 million and Wednesday's Powerball to an estimated $550 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Mega Millions prize is now the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

It’s only the second time both of the national lottery games have topped $500 million.

The prizes have grown so massive because it has been months since anyone has matched all six numbers and won either jackpot. The odds of winning it all are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

The jackpots listed by the lotteries are for winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Powerball would be an estimated $411.4 million and for Mega Millions would be $550.6 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

