Iran will retaliate 'with everything we have' if US attacks, senior diplomat warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran warned it would respond "with everything we have" to any new U.S. military attack, accusing Washington and its allies of exploiting recent unrest to push the region toward a wider war.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed , Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said protests in Iran began peacefully before being hijacked by "foreign and domestic terrorist actors," prompting a violent crackdown and near-total internet and communications shutdown.

He blamed U.S. rhetoric for escalating the bloodshed, arguing that warnings from President Donald Trump created incentives for mass violence.

While insisting Iran prefers diplomacy, Araghchi cautioned that future attacks would trigger a far more forceful response and risk igniting a prolonged regional conflict.

KHAMENEI CALLS TRUMP A ‘CRIMINAL,’ BLAMES HIM FOR DEADLY PROTESTS SWEEPING IRAN

"As Iranians grieve their loved ones and rebuild what has been destroyed, another threat looms: the final failure of diplomacy. Unlike the restraint Iran showed in June 2025, our powerful armed forces have no qualms about firing back with everything we have if we come under renewed attack," he said.

"Iran’s message to President Trump is clear: The U.S. has tried every conceivable hostile act against Iran, from sanctions and cyber assaults to outright military attack—and, most recently, it clearly fanned a major terrorist operation—all of which failed. It is time to think differently. Try respect, which will allow us to advance farther than one may believe."

Trump is weighing military action against Tehran, with U.S. assets moving into the region amid international scrutiny over a crackdown that has killed thousands of anti-government protesters.

KEANE WARNS IRAN'S LEADERSHIP TO TAKE TRUMP 'AT HIS WORD' AS MILITARY ASSETS MOVE INTO REGION

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), which tracks human rights violations in Iran, said on Tuesday that nationwide protests continued into the 24th day.

The group's aggregated figures showed 629 recorded protests, the arrest of at least 26,314 people and the confirmed deaths of 4,519 individuals.

HRANA said 4,251 of those killed were protesters, including 33 children under the age of 18.

The United Nations Human Rights Council announced it will hold a special session to address the deteriorating human rights situation in Iran on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Iranian journalist Elaheh Mohammadi said on X that for the past day or two, VPN access has worked only sporadically for 30 minutes to an hour at a time, allowing brief internet connections to let people know they are still alive.

"The city smells of death. In all my life, I had never seen snow fall in Tehran and not a single person even smile," she wrote. "Hard days have passed and everyone is stunned; a whole country is in mourning, a whole country is holding back tears, a whole country has a lump in its throat."