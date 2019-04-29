Wyoming man allegedly stole from store, applied for job there hours later

A man who applied for a job at a store in Wyoming allegedly stole from the shop twice on the same day, according to investigators.

The unidentified 36-year-old man visited Sportsman's Warehouse in Gillette on Friday and bought some items with a rewards card, but did not pay for a pair of sunglasses and ammunition while he was there, the Gillette News Record reported.

Police were notified of theft at the store. Three hours later, they were called again after the suspect again visited the location — this time, to ask for a job application.

The man allegedly left the store after that encounter with two more pairs of sunglasses, according to the news outlet.

The suspect — whose job application status was not immediately clear — was cited for the alleged thefts. Police said they recovered the items.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.