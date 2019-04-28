NYPD arrests man caught on video stealing sculpture on display at art gallery

A man caught on video walking out of a New York City art gallery with a valuable crystal sculpture has been arrested in the brazen theft.

“Thank you for your tips, a 61-year-old man has been arrested and charged with Grand Larceny,” the NYPD announced late Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Zoltan Genc, of the Bronx.

The sculpture, which resembles a shopping basket made of crystal resin adorned with gold chains, was on display at Galeries Bartoux, an art gallery on Central Park South in Manhattan.

Artist Fred Allard created the piece as part of his shopping bag collection, and it was valued at $16,000, WCBS-TV reported.

The NYPD released surveillance footage seeking to identify the thief who can be seen casually exiting the gallery with the sculpture in his hands.