WWII veteran hoped for 100 cards on his century birthday. He got thousands.

A World War II veteran turns 100 on Saturday. And the milestone is being recognized by more people than he ever imagined.

Joe Cuba went viral last week holding a sign that read: “I’m a WWII veteran who will be turning 100 on March 2, 2019. I would like to receive 100 birthday cards.”

TNN reported that he got those cards, many times over. He received thousands of letters, cards and gifts at the Brookdale Midwestern retirement community in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Cuba, who enlisted in the Army Air Corps, still enjoys getting together with his fellow veterans at the retirement center. And he's thankful for his health.

And he still lives by a basic, grounding principle: “Just keep on trucking. When you like to do something, do it,” Cuba said. “Stay with something and you’ll get ahead. You’ll be OK.”

Hundreds and hundreds of letters, cards and gifts for Birthday No. 100 -- those help, too.