Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia Mountaineers
Published

WVU's Bob Huggins ejected in first half of Big 12 tourney game

The Mountaineers rallied to beat Kansas State in the opening round Wednesday night

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was ejected from the Mountaineers' quarterfinal game against No. 6 Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament after he was given two technical fouls in quick succession by referee Doug Sirmons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Mountaineers were trailing 19-4 and had missed 16 of their first 17 shots when Taz Sherman was given a technical foul for complaining that he was hacked on a shot at the rim. Huggins roared to the defense of his player, was given a technical of his own, then said a few choice words that earned him a second technical foul and an ejection.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins talks to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins talks to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jalen Wilson made five of the six free throws awarded for the three technical fouls with 9:55 left in the first half.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Larry Harrison, the Mountaineers' longtime associate head coach, took over when Huggins walked to the locker room.

The Mountaineers rallied to beat Kansas State in the opening round Wednesday night.