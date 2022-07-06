Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
WV Governor Jim Justice to appeal denial of federal flood assistance

Flooding in WV did not meet FEMA's threshold for public assistance

Associated Press
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he plans to appeal a ruling that denied federal assistance for flooding in three counties.

Justice said Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency ruled that May 6 storm damage was not severe enough to qualify for assistance in Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties.

Several inches of rain flooded streets in some places. Public and private property was damaged and utility services were disrupted. Rapidly moving floodwaters several feet deep covered cars along one neighborhood in Huntington.

WV Gov. Jim Justice will appeal the states recent denial of flood assistance from the federal government.

The governor’s request last month for a disaster declaration included individual assistance with the possibility of receiving Hazard Mitigation Assistance and Small Business Administration Disaster loans. The flooding did not meet FEMA’s threshold to request public assistance.

Justice said the state has 30 days to appeal the ruling.

"We’re going to push back. We’re going to fight it as hard as we possibly can."