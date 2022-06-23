Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

WV Family Court now taking applications for open positions

West Virginia Family Courts are taking applications until July 13

Associated Press
The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is taking applications for two Family Court vacancies.

The Second Family Court Circuit serves Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel counties. The Ninth Family Court Circuit serves Logan County.

The deadline for completed applications and letters of recommendation is July 13. They should be submitted by email to JVAC@wv.gov or by mail to the commission, c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor, Office of the Governor, State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV 25305. More information is available by calling (304) 558-2000.

West Virginia has two vacancies in Family Court positions and will be taking applications until July 13. 

The application forms are available online for the Ninth Circuit and the Second Circuit.

Interviews will be held July 27 in Charleston.

