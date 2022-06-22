Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

WV has four projects being funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission

Charleston WV infrastructure is about to be upgraded

Associated Press
The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded more than $340,000 for four projects in West Virginia.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Tuesday. It will help provide upgrades to lighting infrastructure in Charleston, design of a multistate career pathways system, youth leadership training in sciences, and equipment improvements in the McDowell County Renaissance Village, the senators said in a news release.

West Virginia has four new projects to improve infrastructure in Charleston.

The awards include $100,000 apiece to Charleston Main Street: Charleston West Side Gateway Lighting Project and The Education Alliance: Comprehensive Plan for a Multistate Career Pathways System; $74,871 for National Youth Science Foundation: Youth Science Leadership Institute Program Planning; and $65,335 for Reconnecting McDowell: Renaissance Village Equipment Installation.

