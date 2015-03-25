Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Hernandez by family of Boston man he's accused of killing

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has been sued by the family of a Boston man he's accused of killing.

The Fall-River Herald-News reports (http://bit.ly/1dKQBBy) the wrongful death lawsuit was filed this week in county court in New Bedford.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder in the June shooting death of Odin Lloyd, a 27-year-old semi-professional football player.

The court filing says unspecified damages probably exceed the value of Hernandez's $1.25 million home, and seeks a real estate attachment up to $5 million.

The family also seeks a court order to keep the Patriots from paying Hernandez more than $3 million it believes he's owed from his contract.

The family's attorney declined to comment. A message was left with a law firm that has represented Hernandez.