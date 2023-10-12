Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Wrestler 'Kreepy the Clown' arrested for parking lot beatdown of heckler

Michael Keihn of Indiana, 42, faces up to 6 years in prison if convicted

Rebecca Rosenberg By Rebecca Rosenberg Fox News
Published
A professional wrestler in Indiana, known as "Kreepy the Clown," was arrested for the beatdown of an autistic man who heckled him during a match in August, according to a local news outlet.

Michael Keihn, 42, of Muncie, was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of felony battery of an endangered adult, FOX59 reported.

The victim was attending an Indiana Powerhouse Wrestling show at the Delaware County fairgrounds Aug. 12 with his caretaker.

ILLINOIS YOUTH WRESTLER SUCKER PUNCHES OPPONENT AFTER LOSING MATCH, POLICE LAUNCH PROBE

Photo of a clown and a mugshot.

Professional wrestler Michael R. Keihn, who goes by the name of "Kreepy the Clown," was arrested for a post-show brawl. (Facebook/Delaware County Jail)

He allegedly became "loud and boisterous" and caused "some persons in the area next to him to get angry," according to court records cited by the outlet. Staff moved the pair for the remainder of the match.

While leaving the venue, Keihn, still in costume, allegedly confronted the heckler. Prosecutors allege that Keihn elbowed the man in the back of the head and screamed, "You wanna call someone a b----, call me a b----!"

The victim responded by smashing a can of Coke in Kreepy the Clown's face, a witness told police.

Indian wrestler Kreepy the Clown in the ring.

"Kreepy the Clown" Michel Keihn in the ring Aug. 12 before he allegedly assaulted an autistic man in an Indiana parking lot for heckling him during the show. (YouTube screenshot)

The victim’s caretaker tried to intervene but was blocked by a crowd of people. "Let them finish the fight," one spectator allegedly told him.

A witness described Kreepy the Clown hovering over the victim as he yelled, "Don’t call my son a f---ing r-----!" 

When another person stepped in and asked Kreepy to stop, he allegedly replied, "Just leave." The victim suffered a broken nose and face lacerations, court records say.

FLORIDA ‘KILLER CLOWN' ADMITS TO 1990 MURDER

Kreepy the Clown pretending to attack someone with a saw.

"Kreepy the Clown" Michael Keihn is accused of assaulting an autistic man who heckled him during this Aug. 12 show in Indiana. (Facebook)

A manager at Indiana Powerhouse Wrestling told police he confronted Keihn about the altercation. The wrestler allegedly admitted to the brawl but insisted that the victim was antagonizing him.

Keihn was fired over the incident. In a Sept. 1 interview with investigators, Keihn allegedly denied he was involved in the skirmish in the fairground's parking lot that night. 

If convicted, Keihn faces between one and six years in prison. An attorney for Keihn could not immediately be identified.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.