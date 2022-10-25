Expand / Collapse search
$1.5M worth of drugs seized from vacant Seattle apartment

Washington police recovered $1.5 million worth of illegal drugs

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Apartment staff in Washington made a shocking discovery when they recovered about $1.5 million worth of drugs from an abandoned unit.

On Wednesday evening, apartment staff in Everett, Washington, were processing an eviction on an abandoned apartment unit

    An ice chest filled to the brim with bags of illicit drugs recovered at an apartment in Everett County, Washington. (Everett Police Department)

    Zipped plastic bags filled with illicit drugs seized in a drug bust in Everett County, Washington state. (Everett Police Department)

The apartment manager entered the tenant's apartment and found a "large quantity of drugs," the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF) said in a press release. Staff immediately called Everett Police. 

The Everett Police's Anti-Crime team and the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force partnered after police requested assistance.

    The stash of illicit drugs discovered by the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force in Everett, WA. (Everett Police Department)

    The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force seized $1.5 million worth of illicit drugs from a Washington state apartment unit. (Everett Police Department)

Inside the apartment, officials discovered more than 3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, more than 100,000 blue fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, more than 21,000 grams of meth and 101 gallons of ethanol. 

Officials with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force determined that the quantity of drugs was "indicative of a high-level drug trafficking organization." 

SRDTF detectives, in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), have identified two persons of interest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 