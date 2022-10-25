Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Arizona police seize 395,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop, suspect arrested

Arizona police found roughly 395,000 fentanyl pills

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A coordinated traffic stop in Arizona led to a massive bust of illegal fentanyl, which resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

Law enforcement seized roughly 395,0000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Sunday.

The Buckeye Police Department worked with the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force to conduct a traffic stop near State Route 85 and Hazen Road on Sunday.

A massive fentanyl bust in Buckeye, Arizona.

A massive fentanyl bust in Buckeye, Arizona. (Buckeye Police Department)

"BPD has 2 investigators with MCDST committed to stopping drug-trafficking," the Buckeye Police Department said in a Twitter post.

Authorities said the bust led to one arrest and the seizure of roughly 395,000 M30 fentanyl pills. Police didn't release the identity of the person who was arrested.

