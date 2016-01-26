Workers implode 107-year-old bridge over Pennsylvania river

Workers have imploded a century-old bridge over the Allegheny River in Pennsylvania.

The implosion of the 107-year-old Hulton Bridge occurred Tuesday morning. The span connected the Pittsburgh suburbs of Oakmont and Harmar.

The bridge is named for Jonathon Hulton, who was one of the first landowners in the area and whose family operated a ferry across the river.

A new, $66 million Hulton Bridge opened months ago.

The new span was temporarily closed so crews could make sure it wasn't damaged by the implosion of the old bridge.

PennDOT kept people 1,000 feet away from the blast and closed nearby Route 28 to ensure motorist safety. Those roads reopened after crews confirmed that all the explosive charges set for the implosion had detonated.