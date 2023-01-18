Expand / Collapse search
Alaska
Published

Woman, young boy killed by polar bear in remote Alaska village

Authorities say the polar bear entered the remote village and started chasing residents before it fatally attacked the woman and boy

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
close
Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear attacked and killed a woman and a boy in a remote western Alaska village.

KTUU reported the attack happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Wales, on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula.

Troopers said the bear entered the village and chased several residents before fatally attacking the woman and boy.

As the attack unfolded, troopers said a resident shot and killed the bear.

WYOMING COLLEGE WRESTLERS INJURED DURING BEAR ATTACK, LEFT ‘BLOOD-SOAKED,' COACH SAYS

A male polar bear walks along the shore.

A male polar bear walks along the shore. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

The victims have not yet been identified as authorities work to notify family members.

Wales is a small, predominantly Inupiaq town of about 150 people, just over 100 miles northwest of Nome.

CANADIAN POLAR BEARS NEAR ‘POLAR BEAR CAPITAL’ DYING AT ALARMING RATE, A NEW SURVEY FOUND

According to the Anchorage Daily News, fatal polar bear attacks  have been rare in Alaska's recent history.

A map showing Wales, Alaska. A woman and boy were killed by a polar bear in the remote village.

A map showing Wales, Alaska. A woman and boy were killed by a polar bear in the remote village. (Google Maps)

In 1990, a polar bear killed a man farther north of Wales in the village of Point Lay. Biologists later said the animal showed signs of starvation.

Alaska scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey in 2019 found changes in sea ice habitat had coincided with evidence that polar bears’ use of land was increasing and that the chances of a polar bear encounter had increased.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.