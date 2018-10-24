Woman who escaped from kidnappers now pursuing law enforcement career

A South Carolina woman who last year narrowly escaped armed kidnappers who threatened to rape her is reportedly pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Jordan Dinsmore, 21, said she was influenced by what happened to her, to pursue her dream of becoming a detective, the State reported.

In July 2017 three armed teenagers approached Dinsmore in the parking lot outside her apartment. They forced her to drive her own car at gunpoint because they couldn’t operate a stick shift.

When they forced her to stop at an ATM to withdraw cash from her bank account, she said, she jumped out of the car and ran for help, while the captors fled. The story earned her national attention for her courage.

Since that night, Dinsmore has gotten speaking engagements, won awards, and received offers from the FBI and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

“There is a spot for her no matter when she wants it,” Lt. Chris Lindler said regarding an internship. “I’d take her with me in a minute. She could work in our victim services unit.”

“Victims don’t have to be victimized,” she told the State. “You can do everything in your power to take control of the situation.”

Dinsmore will finish her degree in criminal justice at the University of South Carolina in May.

