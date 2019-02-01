Woman who accused 'Southern Charm' cast member of sexual assault filed false report: police

A woman who leveled sexual assault accusations against a cast member of the "Southern Charm" reality TV show was arrested Thursday on suspicion of filing a false police report, reports said.

Susan Wall Johnson, 43, claimed J.D. Madison sexually assaulted her in August 2017, but didn't report the alleged incident until a year later. Police in Mount Pleasant, S.C., cited inconsistencies in her story and evidence that contradicted her claims for her arrest.

Johnson's attorney called the charge against her "unfair" and "unfounded."

"She was severely intoxicated on the night in question and so naturally there are some inconsistencies in her recollection," her attorney Trey Harrell said in a statement obtained by People magazine. "Such inconsistencies do not make her a liar, and they certainly do not make her a criminal."

A representative for Madison said their client “was never charged or arrested as the Mount Pleasant Police Department did not find any credible evidence to support her claims. We are grateful that the Mount Pleasant Police Department fully investigated this case and determined that these accusations were completely false," according to the State newspaper in Columbia.

Madison was arrested in December on a check fraud charge. He was known on the show, which airs on Bravo TV, as a friend to former cast member Thomas Ravenel. Ravenel is a former South Carolina state treasurer who is facing sexual assault charges and second-degree assault and battery.

He quit the show last year after the rape allegations emerged.