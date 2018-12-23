‘Southern Charm’ star J.D. Madison arrested for allegedly writing bad check

“Southern Charm” star J.D. Madison was arrested for allegedly writing a bad check, TMZ reported Saturday.

The Bravo personality was picked up by authorities in Charleston County, South Carolina, on Saturday, according to the gossip site, after a warrant had been issued for his arrest. He was booked on a check violation charge.

On Sunday, Madison, 45, appeared in bond court, where a judge granted him a $570 PR [Personal Recognizance] bond, according to South Carolina’s WIS News 10. The reality star reportedly told the judge he didn’t know about the warrant or he would have tended to matters a while back.

Madison, a friend of former co-star Thomas Ravenel, was accused of sexual assaultearlier this year.

Bravo did not immediately return our request for comment.

