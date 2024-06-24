Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Woman sexually assaulted while sunbathing in Central Park, suspect at large: NYPD

Police said a woman was able to fight off the suspect before he took off

Stepheny Price
Published
Police in New York City are searching for a suspect that sexually assaulted a woman who was sunbathing in Central Park on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to an area of Central Park for a report of an attempted rape on a female victim.

Police said a woman in her 20s was sunbathing alone in a secluded part of the park when a black man, believed to be in his 30s, approached her and began exposing himself.

Officials said she got up and tried to run away when he tackled her from behind.

Crime scene in Central Park

Police tape off the scene where a woman was sexually assaulted while sunbathing in Central Park. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Police said she was able to fight him off and he ran away.

The woman was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation. 

Press conference in Central Park about woman sexually assaulted

Authorities in NYC gave an update after a woman was nearly raped in Central Park while sunbathing. (X/@NYPD News)

Police are looking for the suspect, who was described as a black man, in his 30s, around 6'0 tall and medium build with curly hair and wearing a light colored shirt and shorts.

NYPD in Central Park

Officials said NYPD will keep a heavy police presence while they investigate an incident where a woman was allegedly nearly raped in Central Park by a suspect who took off.  (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Officials said a heavy police presence will remain around the park as they continue to search through surveillance footage and the perimeter for the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the NYPD. 