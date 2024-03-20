Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah

Woman found dead at site of Utah duplex explosion

Another woman safely evacuated, pet dog located hours after American Fork, UT blast

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman's body was found in rubble following a pre-dawn explosion on Wednesday that destroyed a duplex house in northcentral Utah, authorities said.

The explosion was reported just before 6 a.m. in a residential area of American Fork. Officials said the duplex was on fire when firefighters arrived.

SMALL PLANE CRASH LANDS IN YARD OF UTAH HOME AFTER ENGINE FAILURE

The woman's body was found at about 8 a.m. after the fire had been extinguished.

Salt Lake City, St George, park City crime

A woman has been found dead at the site of a Utah home explosion. (FOX News)

Another woman was safely evacuated from the house's second unit and a pet dog was found a few hours after the explosion. Officials believed there were no other occupants in the duplex.

Surrounding homes were heavily damaged by the explosion, American Fork Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Boshard told KSL-TV.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released and officials were trying to determine the cause of the blast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

American Fork is a city of more than 37,000 people located about 30 miles south of Salt Lake City.