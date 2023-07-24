Expand / Collapse search
Montana
Woman found dead in Montana following suspected grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone

Custer Gallatin National Forest closes Buttermilk Trail area following discovery near West Yellowstone

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A woman has been found dead in Montana following a suspected encounter with a grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park, officials say. 

The grim discovery was made Saturday morning along the Buttermilk Trail west of West Yellowstone, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. 

"Investigators confirmed grizzly bear tracks at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing," the agency said in a statement, noting there was an "apparent bear encounter." 

It added that "[t]he Custer Gallatin National Forest has issued an emergency closure of the Buttermilk area for human safety" and to "please avoid the area." 

Grizzly in Glacier National Park

The grizzly bear, also known as the North American Brown Bear, is a large population of brown bear inhabiting North America. This grizzly bear was photographed while foraging in Glacier National Park in Montana. (iStock)

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks also said that "grizzly bear populations have expanded" in the state in recent years and those venturing outdoors should know how to use bear spray, travel in groups during daylight hours and "[w]atch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses." 

The identity of the woman was not immediately available. 

Her death comes after a woman from Arizona was injured in Yellowstone National Park following an encounter with a bison. 

Last Monday, Chris Whitehill said his vacation there "took a turn for the worst" when a bison charged his fiancée, tossing her as high as 10 feet in the air. 

A herd of bison in in Yellowstone National Park

A herd of bison graze along the highway above the Yellowstone River near Canyon Village, Wyoming, in September 2022. A bison recently gored a woman at Yellowstone National Park. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Whitehill told FOX10 Phoenix how the first day of his trip with fiancée Amber Harris started out beautiful as the couple got coffee and walked through a field near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone. 

Then, the Phoenix couple spotted two bison about 50 to 60 yards away. 

"[One bison] scratched at the ground and I started screaming and yelling and trying to distract him, and he charged at Amber, hitting her square in the abdomen," Whitehill said. "I looked over my shoulder, and she was 8 to 10 feet in the air and landed right on her back." 

An entrance sign for Yellowstone National Park

An entrance sign along U.S. Highway 212 at the northeast entrance into Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. The northeast entrance to Yellowstone National Park is on US Highway 212 a few miles west of Cooke City, Montana. ((Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images))

Whitehill said Harris suffered seven fractured vertebrae and two partially collapsed lungs. She was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.