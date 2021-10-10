Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Woman fatally shot in Hollywood, gunman on the loose

The victim was discovered early Sunday with a gunshot wound to her neck, reports say

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LOS ANGELES—Authorities in southern California are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a woman aboard a Metro line in Hollywood after a brief confrontation.

The victim was discovered early Sunday with a gunshot wound to her neck, Fox 11 reported. She was rushed to a hospital where she died. The incident occurred at the Hollywood/Vine station at about 5 a.m.

Witnesses tried to perform CPR on the woman, an NBC report said. Witnesses described the shooter as a Hispanic male in a blue jacket who appeared agitated and had been pacing on the train. 

After the shooting, he left the train and walked onto Hollywood Blvd. 

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angele Magazine reported that there have been more than 350 killings in the city in 2021, which marks a 38% increase from 2019.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money