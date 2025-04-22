Video captures New York grandmother, children narrowly avoiding manhole explosion

A New York woman and two young children were seen narrowly avoiding a manhole explosion in a dramatic incident captured on video.

Lisa Davis just missed the blast on Saturday in Poughkeepsie as she and her two grandchildren were walking on a sidewalk after an Easter egg hunt, according to ABC News.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, I don't know.' I didn't know where to go," she told the station. "I didn't know what to do except grab my grandson and run."

Footage shows a woman walking over the manhole cover while pushing a stroller alongside a young child. Seconds later, the cover explodes, sending concrete into the air.

The Poughkeepsie Fire Department said, "A manhole halfway down the block as well as another on the corner of Academy and Church Streets had also exploded very narrowly missing three pedestrians."

"Companies found high levels of carbon monoxide in multiple buildings and the occupants of all the buildings on that block were evacuated until the gas levels could be mitigated," it also said.

A spokesperson for Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. later told Mid Hudson News that the explosion "was the result of an electrical fault on an underground cable and is not related to our natural gas distribution system."

"While manhole events stemming from electrical faults are not uncommon, they can still pose risks of damage or injury. Fortunately, we’ve been informed that no one was hurt in this instance," the spokesperson also said.