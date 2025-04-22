Expand / Collapse search
New York

Video captures New York grandmother, children narrowly avoiding manhole explosion

Manhole explodes in Poughkeepsie just seconds after woman walks by with stroller

Greg Norman
A woman identified as a grandmother and her two grandchildren are shown narrowly avoiding a manhole explosion in Poughkeepsie. (Poughkeepsie Fire Department)

A New York woman and two young children were seen narrowly avoiding a manhole explosion in a dramatic incident captured on video. 

Lisa Davis just missed the blast on Saturday in Poughkeepsie as she and her two grandchildren were walking on a sidewalk after an Easter egg hunt, according to ABC News. 

"I was like, 'Oh my God, I don't know.' I didn't know where to go," she told the station. "I didn't know what to do except grab my grandson and run." 

Footage shows a woman walking over the manhole cover while pushing a stroller alongside a young child. Seconds later, the cover explodes, sending concrete into the air. 

Manhole explosion in New York

A manhole is seen exploding in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on April 19. (Poughkeepsie Fire Department)

The Poughkeepsie Fire Department said, "A manhole halfway down the block as well as another on the corner of Academy and Church Streets had also exploded very narrowly missing three pedestrians."

"Companies found high levels of carbon monoxide in multiple buildings and the occupants of all the buildings on that block were evacuated until the gas levels could be mitigated," it also said. 

People run after manhole explosion

The grandmother and her two grandchildren are seen fleeing the area of the explosion. (Poughkeepsie Fire Department)

A spokesperson for Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. later told Mid Hudson News that the explosion "was the result of an electrical fault on an underground cable and is not related to our natural gas distribution system." 

Poughkeepsie, NY manhole explosion

The woman and two children are seen walking over the manhole in the moments leading up to the explosion. (Poughkeepsie Fire Department)

"While manhole events stemming from electrical faults are not uncommon, they can still pose risks of damage or injury. Fortunately, we’ve been informed that no one was hurt in this instance," the spokesperson also said.

