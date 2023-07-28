Expand / Collapse search
Woman dead, 6 others hurt after boat crashes, capsizes in Chicago's Lake Michigan

Vessel struck breakwall early Friday morning

Associated Press
A woman died and six other people were hospitalized after a boat struck a Chicago breakwall early Friday and capsized in Lake Michigan, authorities said.

The seven boaters were returning to shore about 4 a.m. when their boat hit a breakwall and capsized, police and Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez said.

Chicago view over Lake Michigan

Mist rises from Chicago and Lake Michigan at sunrise, December 23, 2022. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Hernandez told the Chicago Sun-Times that a woman who was about 20 did not survive after the boat capsized near Chicago's "Playpen" area, where boaters frequently gather near the shoreline.

Chicago police said the search for her body had to be suspended because of bad weather but would resume later Friday.

The six other boaters, between the ages of 20 and 30, were rescued from the lake and taken to hospitals. Chicago police said the four women and two men were all reported to be in fair condition.