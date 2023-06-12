Expand / Collapse search
Lockport, New York cave tour boat capsizes, police department says

It is unclear how many passengers were aboard Lockport Cave Tours boat

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A tour boat carrying passengers capsized in a cave in Upstate New York, on Monday, authorities said.

Police and fire officials were working to rescue passengers who were traveling on the Lockport Cave Tours boat, the Lockport Police Department said, without elaborating on how many passengers were on board at the time.

The incident happened on the Erie Canal, according to New York State Police in the Lockport Barracks.

The boat capsized just before 11:30 a.m. and streets in the area have since been closed to allow rescue vehicles crews access to the area, police said. 

lockport pd patrol car

Police and fire personnel are working to rescue passengers aboard a tour boat that capsized in a cave on Monday, Lockport police said. (Lockport Police Department)

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.