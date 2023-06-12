Lockport, New York cave tour boat capsizes, police department says

A tour boat carrying passengers capsized in a cave in Upstate New York, on Monday, authorities said.

Police and fire officials were working to rescue passengers who were traveling on the Lockport Cave Tours boat, the Lockport Police Department said, without elaborating on how many passengers were on board at the time.

The incident happened on the Erie Canal, according to New York State Police in the Lockport Barracks.

The boat capsized just before 11:30 a.m. and streets in the area have since been closed to allow rescue vehicles crews access to the area, police said.

INTERSTATE I-95 COLLAPSE: HUGE TANKER TRUCK FIRE SHUTS DOWN HIGHWAY OUTSIDE OF PHILADELPHIA

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.