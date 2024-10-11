Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont

Woman caught smuggling 29 protected turtles from US to Canada

The woman from Hong Kong attempted to smuggle 29 turtles into Canada

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Critically endangered animals born at zoo, seen clinging to parents Video

Critically endangered animals born at zoo, seen clinging to parents

Two new tamarins were born at the Chester Zoo in the United Kingdom to parents Leo and Treat. See the golfball-sized endangered pair cling to their parents. 

A woman from Hong Kong was caught for trying to smuggle 29 protected turtles from the United States into Canada.

Wan Yee Ng, 41, entered the guilty plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vermont to a single count of attempting to smuggle eastern box turtles from Vermont to Canada.

Eastern box turtles are a protected species in Vermont as well as in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan and New Hampshire.

According to an affidavit, Ng was arrested on June 28 at an Airbnb in Canaan, Vermont. 

HUNDREDS OF RACOONS TAKE OVER WOMAN'S YARD IN WASHINGTON STATE

Eastern Box Turtle

An endangered male Eastern Box Turtle named "Tank" who resides at the Franklin Park Zoo. (John Wilcox/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Police said that the 41-year-old was caught red-handed as she was loading up her inflatable kayak to make the trek over to the Canadian side of Lake Wallace.

Police said they were notified by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police that two other people, including Ng's suspected husband, had begun to paddle an inflatable watercraft from the Canadian side of the lake towards the U.S.

Authorities said that she had 29 eastern box turtles inside a duffle bag that were wrapped in socks, the affidavit said.

Turtle

Box Turtle, Fairfax, Virginia. (Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Eastern box turtles are known to be sold on the Chinese black market for $1,000 each, the affidavit stated.

AUTUMN IN NEW ENGLAND: 6 STATES PACK BIG COLOR, MAJOR HISTORY, IN SMALL AREA

During the investigation, police seized her cellphone and showed that she had tried to smuggle the turtles into Canada so that they could eventually be sold for profit in Hong Kong.

Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images (Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Ng pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of unlawfully attempting to export and send 29 eastern box turtles out of the United States, contrary to law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She has been held in custody since her arrest in June and will remain in custody pending her sentencing. She is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13 and faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.