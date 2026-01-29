Expand / Collapse search
Woman airlifted to safety after plunging 150 feet down Los Angeles cliffside

Video footage shows the woman being hoisted toward the chopper

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Woman airlifted after vehicle goes over cliff in California Video

Woman airlifted after vehicle goes over cliff in California

A woman was rescued "after a vehicle went over a cliff," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. (Credit: KTTV)

A woman was airlifted via helicopter after being extracted from a vehicle that headed over a cliff and down about 100 to 150 feet in California on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"LAFD air and ground crews conducted a complex rescue this morning after a vehicle went over a cliff along Mulholland Drive in Studio City," the fire department noted in a Wednesday Facebook post.

Video footage of the area in Los Angeles shows the woman being hoisted up from the steep slope and into a rescue helicopter.

Woman airlifted by helicopter

The Los Angeles Fire Department indicated that it rescued a woman from a vehicle that "went over a cliff." (KTTV)

The woman was taken to a "trauma center," the LAFD noted.

Vehicle that went over a cliff in California

A woman was rescued from a vehicle that "went over a cliff" in California, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. (Adam Van Gerpen/Los Angeles Fire Department on Facebook)

"A 30-year-old woman was safely extricated, hoisted by helicopter, and transported directly to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition. LAFD Heavy Rescue specialists then completed vehicle removal," the post added.

Another post noted, "Careful coordination between air and ground crews ensured our patient was extricated, hoisted, and transported to the hospital quickly and safely." 

LAFD says it rescued a woman after a vehicle went over a cliff in California

The LAFD says it rescued a woman from a vehicle that "went over a cliff along Mulholland Drive in Studio City." (Adam Van Gerpen/Los Angeles Fire Department on Facebook)

The vehicle had gone "over a cliff, down approximately 100'-150'," according to an alert about the incident.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
