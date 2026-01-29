Woman airlifted to safety after plunging 150 feet down Los Angeles cliffside

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman was airlifted via helicopter after being extracted from a vehicle that headed over a cliff and down about 100 to 150 feet in California on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"LAFD air and ground crews conducted a complex rescue this morning after a vehicle went over a cliff along Mulholland Drive in Studio City," the fire department noted in a Wednesday Facebook post.

Video footage of the area in Los Angeles shows the woman being hoisted up from the steep slope and into a rescue helicopter.

LOS ANGELES FIRE DEPARTMENT ADMITS INITIAL PALISADES FIRE REPORT EDITED TO PROTECT LEADERSHIP

The woman was taken to a "trauma center," the LAFD noted.

LOS ANGELES HOMEOWNER OPENS FIRE ON BURGLARY SUSPECTS FLEEING IN STUDIO CITY NEIGHBORHOOD

"A 30-year-old woman was safely extricated, hoisted by helicopter, and transported directly to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition. LAFD Heavy Rescue specialists then completed vehicle removal," the post added.

Another post noted, "Careful coordination between air and ground crews ensured our patient was extricated, hoisted, and transported to the hospital quickly and safely."

SPENCER PRATT RUNNING FOR MAYOR OF LA AFTER LOSING HOME IN WILDFIRE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vehicle had gone "over a cliff, down approximately 100'-150'," according to an alert about the incident.