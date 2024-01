Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A 73-year-old grandmother was seen in new video footage being arrested in Miami, Florida, in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill her former son-in-law.

Body camera video from November shows police taking Donna Adelson into custody at Miami International Airport as she and her husband were attempting to board a one-way flight to Vietnam. Donna was seen being escorted by police through the airport and into a patrol car.

"I didn't know there was a warrant," Donna was heard saying in the video.

She is charged with first-degree murder and solicitation of murder over accusations she conspired with her son and several others to have her former son-in-law, Florida State University law professor Daniel Markel, killed in his driveway in 2014.

Markel had been in a court battle during that time with his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson – the daughter of Donna Adelson. Wendi wanted to take her two sons she shared with Markel to South Florida to be closer to her mother and other family members, ABC 7 reported.

But when Markel refused the proposed arrangement, the Adelson family attempted to remove him from the picture, according to prosecutors.

"Who did it appear to have a motive to want Dan Markel dead? His own family," Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman said.

Prosecutors accused Donna of playing a crucial role in the scheme. Her son, Charlie, was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving a mandatory life sentence.

"If there is extradition from Vietnam, because we've looked at all the places, I mean, I could go to Korea and China, but there's no extradition," Donna said in a jail call with Charlie about a week before allegedly attempting to flee the country.

Prosecutors say Donna was attempting to flee the country and that it could be used as evidence against her in court.

Her attorney claimed to ABC News that she is innocent and that they "look forward to proving it at trial." She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.