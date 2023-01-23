Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin wind turbine, blades plummet to the ground in a field in Dodge County

The Butler Ridge wind farm turbine stands about 400 feet above the ground

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field.

No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind turbine collapsed in Dodge County, near the town of Herman.

The turbine, which is part of the Butler Ridge wind farm, stands about 400 feet above the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

WISCONSIN MAN CHARGED FOR IMPRISONING WOMAN IN OWN HOME

Mark Dietrich, whose father owns the property where the collapse occurred, told WISN-TV that a nearby resident said that when it collapsed "they both heard it and it shook their house."

Parts of a wind turbine and its blades fell in a field in Wisconsin. The company that operates the wind farm is investigating.

Parts of a wind turbine and its blades fell in a field in Wisconsin. The company that operates the wind farm is investigating.

Dietrich said he’s glad nobody was hurt, although massive pieces of debris were left scattered across the ground and there is a large crater from the impact.

WI POLICE SAY BODY FOUND IS MISSING WOMAN

"That’s a lot of weight coming down at one time. It left quite the crater," he said.

NextEra Energy Resources owns the turbine. The company said in statement that it believe that "this was an isolated incident as turbine malfunctions are rare."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company said it is working to determine "the cause of the turbine failure and assessing other turbines on site as a quality-control measure."