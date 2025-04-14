Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin

Wisconsin teen plotted to kill Trump to start 'political revolution': documents

Nikita Casap, 17, is accused of killing his mother and stepfather in their Wisconsin home

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Wisconsin teen murdered parents, plotted to assassinate Trump: officials Video

Wisconsin teen murdered parents, plotted to assassinate Trump: officials

Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney joins 'Outnumbered' to discuss an ongoing investigation of a teenager in Wisconsin being charged with a plot to assassinate President Trump after murdering his parents. 

A 17-year-old Wisconsin teen accused of killing his mother and stepfather had also plotted to assassinate President Donald Trump to start a "political revolution," according to court documents.

Nikita Casap, 17, had images and messages on his phone that referenced a "self-described manifesto regarding assassinating the president, making bombs, and terrorist attacks," FOX6 Milwaukee reported, citing a search warrant filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Images of a three-page document titled "Accelerate the Collapse" called for the assassination of Trump, according to the report. 

Trump was specifically referenced in an excerpt from the document, which said "getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president" is "guaranteed to bring in some chaos. … Point being this manifesto is specifically for the attack that targets Trump."

WISCONSIN TEEN CHARGED IN SHOOTING DEATH OF MOTHER, STEPFATHER FOUND DECOMPOSED IN THEIR HOME

The bodies of Donald Mayer and his wife, Tatiana, were found inside of their Wisconsin home weeks after authorities claim their son shot them.

Nikita Casap, 17, is accused of killing his mother and stepfather, who were both found decomposed in their home on Feb. 28, 2025. (WITI)

The so-called manifesto described creating "a political revolution in the United States" to "save the white race" from "Jewish controlled" lawmakers. Images of Adolf Hitler with the text "HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY" were also found in the document.

The bodies of Donald Mayer and his wife, Tatiana, were found inside their Wisconsin home weeks after they were killed, authorities said. (WITI)

MISSING CALIFORNIA MOM'S FAMILY DIGS FOR HOMICIDE ‘COVERUP OR CLEANUP’ AS POLICE EYE PERSONS OF INTEREST

Casap was charged earlier this month in the shooting deaths of his mother, Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer. The couple were found severely decomposed in their home on Feb 28 – more than two weeks after prosecutors allege Casap killed them. 

Casap has been charged in the shooting deaths of his mother, Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer. (WITI)

During an interview with one of Casap’s classmates, authorities learned that Casap told the female classmate he had been in contact with a man from Russia, who they claim knew about the teen’s scheme to take passports, a car and the family dog and flee to Ukraine, according to the report.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.