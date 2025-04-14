Wisconsin teen plotted to kill Trump to start 'political revolution': documents

A 17-year-old Wisconsin teen accused of killing his mother and stepfather had also plotted to assassinate President Donald Trump to start a "political revolution," according to court documents.

Nikita Casap, 17, had images and messages on his phone that referenced a "self-described manifesto regarding assassinating the president, making bombs, and terrorist attacks," FOX6 Milwaukee reported, citing a search warrant filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Images of a three-page document titled "Accelerate the Collapse" called for the assassination of Trump, according to the report.

Trump was specifically referenced in an excerpt from the document, which said "getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president" is "guaranteed to bring in some chaos. … Point being this manifesto is specifically for the attack that targets Trump."

The so-called manifesto described creating "a political revolution in the United States" to "save the white race" from "Jewish controlled" lawmakers. Images of Adolf Hitler with the text "HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY" were also found in the document.

Casap was charged earlier this month in the shooting deaths of his mother, Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer. The couple were found severely decomposed in their home on Feb 28 – more than two weeks after prosecutors allege Casap killed them.

During an interview with one of Casap’s classmates, authorities learned that Casap told the female classmate he had been in contact with a man from Russia, who they claim knew about the teen’s scheme to take passports, a car and the family dog and flee to Ukraine, according to the report.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.