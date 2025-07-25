Wisconsin student Eliotte Heinz’s Mississippi River death reignites safety concerns in college town

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The tragic discovery of Viterbo University graduate student Eliotte Heinz's body in the Mississippi River this week left the La Crosse, Wisconsin, community in shock, remembering the 22-year-old for her sweet demeanor and reigniting calls for increased vigilance in the bustling college town.

Heinz disappeared early Sunday while walking home after a night out at bars with friends. Four days later, a fisherman found her body in the Mississippi River near Brownsville, Minnesota.

Jonathan Strike, who lives in Heinz's apartment building, told Fox News that Heinz had only moved in a few months ago, but her kindness radiated in the community.

"Very sweet, quiet girl," Strike said. "[She] always said ‘Hi’ every time she walked by. Ever since she moved in, [she] always made an attempt to be as friendly as she can be, even with my dog jumping all over everybody. It's just heartbreaking."

FISHERMAN FOUND WISCONSIN GRAD STUDENT FACE DOWN IN MISSISSIPPI RIVER DAYS AFTER MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE

"She made the neighborhood better," Strike said, adding that Heinz had regularly run through the neighborhood. "If she ever had a bad day, we wouldn't know. She never gave off those vibes. She was always happy, always sweet, even on days when it was hot and humid like today."

While Strike hadn't ever seen Heinz walking or running in the early morning hours, he noted it wouldn't have been unusual.

"This is a college town. I go to work at 2 a.m. and I still see them walking … for the most part, everybody does it. There are bars every two blocks," he said. "I've taken my dog for a walk at 2 a.m., and it's never been really an issue."

MISSING WISCONSIN GRAD STUDENT ELIOTTE HEINZ’S MOM SAYS CELLPHONE FOUND AS POLICE EYE TIMELINE: EXPERT

Even though Strike lived in the same building as Heinz, the news of her disappearance spread so quickly, he found out about it on social media.

"I found out on Facebook before anything," he said. "I'm like, 'No, that can't be her.' Then I saw her parents across the street, and I just broke down. They were trying very hard to hold out hope, and it was a rough few days. I'm just glad she's in a better place now."

While it is unclear how Heinz ended up in the river, local authorities on Friday said they do not suspect any foul play. The investigation remains open pending final autopsy results.

Strike urged the community to check in on friends and family, emphasizing tht "it could happen to anybody."

"Don't ever, especially [during] twilight, walk home," he said. "[It doesn't] matter how big or small you are. If you don't feel safe … call somebody, because this could have been prevented 100%."

WISCONSIN STUDENT ELIOTTE HEINZ’S AUTOPSY SHOWS NO FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED IN DEATH: POLICE

Allison Forst, who was in the mental health counseling program with Heinz, described her as someone who was always "really smiley," adding that "it was hard to be sad around her."

"I did [feel safe walking around downtown] until this happened," Forst said about Heinz's disappearance. "I'm a lot more stressed just walking around on my own and being on my own. I always thought La Crosse was pretty safe, and I didn't really have any worries about it. Now, I'm a little more apprehensive."

Another young woman in downtown La Crosse, who wished to remain anonymous, stressed the importance of remaining in a group while drinking.

"I'd say, however many friends you come with, make sure that entire group is with you when you're bar hopping, when you are leaving to go home," said the woman, who grew up in the city. "Use your community, use your friends, and don't let anyone get home on their own, no matter how close their apartment is, because the river is real close."

"I would love for friends to look out for friends," she added. "If there are any extra safety precautions we can take by the river during those bar times, that would be awesome. I truly don't have all the answers. I just want our students and downtown residents to be safe."

WATCH: Women address La Crosse safety after Wisconsin grad student death

While local officials have remained fairly quiet about the safety concerns near the river in the days following Heinz's death, City Council Member Lisa Weston, who represents District 12, told Fox News Digital that potential changes in downtown are not "out of the question."

MOM OF MISSING WISCONSIN GRAD STUDENT PLEADS FOR HER DAUGHTER'S RETURN: 'TRYING TO STAY POSITIVE'

"I think it's always worth having conversations about adequate public safety," Weston said. "I don't think it also takes the death of a young person to require a review of our safety protocols. Unfortunately, La Crosse has had a history of losing young folks in the river over the last 30 years. So, unfortunately, it's not new, and it doesn't make it any less tragic."

The University of Wisconsin River Watch, a program started in 2006 to prevent alcohol-related accidental drownings, reported that eight college students drowned in the Mississippi River as a result of excessive drinking between 1997 and 2006.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Weston added that going forward, she thinks there will be an ongoing conversation about river safety in the downtown area.

"It won't just be city police, it won't just be the city council, it will also be leaders within the community that will weigh in," she said.