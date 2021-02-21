Wisconsin plane crash victims ID'd as National Guard airman, Air Force reservist

A woman serving in the Wisconsin Air National Guard was one of two victims killed in a small plane crash in the state last week, according to reports.

The second victim was an Air Force reservist.

Staff Sgt. Remington K. Viney, 26, was flying in a twin-engine Velocity V-Twin plane with Tanner Byholm, 25, when the plane crashed into a river shortly after takeoff from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport last Tuesday morning, the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office said, according to FOX 6 in Milwaukee.

No one else was on board the plane headed to Florida.

Viney was an airman assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Staff Sgt. Remington K. Viney, a valued member of the 115th Fighter Wing," the wing posted on its Facebook page.

The wing said she joined the Air National Guard in 2013 and was a decorated veteran who deployed to Japan and South Korea.

"It was no secret that Staff Sgt. Viney had a passion for flying," the post continued. "She earned her private pilot license and worked as a flight instructor. Staff Sgt. Viney strove to progress and exceed in her life and her career. … Staff Sgt. Viney was a model American Airman loved by many and will be greatly missed."

Byholm was a pilot with the Air Force Reserve and had been a Marine Reservist, according to his obituary.

"He was a person that when you met him, you were drawn in by his presence," his obituary said. "He thought of Everyone in his life and will be remembered by all who knew him." Flying was also his passion, the obituary said.

Authorities in Rock County, Wis., said the pair had reported a problem with the plane before losing contact with the tower, FOX 11 in Green Bay reported. It’s not clear who was flying the plane.

Both pilots were from Wisconsin, FOX 6 reported.