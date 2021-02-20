Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published

Plane experiences engine trouble and drops debris over Colorado, lands safely

The plane landed safely at Denver International Airport

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Boeing 777 with 241 people on board dropped debris over northern Colorado after experiencing engine trouble but landed safely at Denver International Airport Saturday, officials said. 

Much of the debris landed in Commons Park and in the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods of Broomfield, which is about 20 miles north of downtown Denver. 

The United Airlines flight, which was en route to Honolulu, returned safely to Denver shortly after departure. 

A large circular piece of the plane fell next to a house in Broomfield, Colorad. 

A large circular piece of the plane fell next to a house in Broomfield, Colorad.  (Broomfield Police Department)

(Broomfield Police Department)

There are no injuries reported onboard the aircraft. 

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident and has asked Coloradans not to touch debris if they find them. 

It is currently unclear what caused engine #2 on the aircraft to malfunction. A video taken from the ground shows a large plume of black smoke emitted from the plane. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money