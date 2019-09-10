Wisconsin mother charged in death of son, 16, who weighed just 42 pounds

A Wisconsin woman was charged with child neglect after police say her son, a 16-year-old who weighed just 42 pounds at the end of his life, died of severe malnutrition.

Iraida M. Pizarro-Osorio's son, Hector, died at a Milwaukee medical clinic on Sept. 4.

ALABAMA COUPLE FACE LIFE IN PRISON OVER STARVATION DEATH OF 3-YEAR-OLD BOY

According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press, Pizarro-Osorio, 32, took her son to the clinic after he became unresponsive. Hector was described as appearing to be extremely emaciated to the point that his skeletal structure was visible underneath his skin.

Pizarro-Osorio told police her son had a chromosome disorder, was epileptic and autistic, conditions that impacted his ability to gain weight. She said he also had the mental capacity of a small child and never weighed more than 75 to 80 pounds.

She told investigators that she gave the teen "normal" food, a liquid supplement, milk and other liquids, but two weeks ago his appetite began to diminish, the charging document said.

BRITISH TEEN WHO WENT MISSING IN MALAYSIA DIED OF STARVATION AND STRESS, POLICE SAY

She also told police that she and her three children recently went to Puerto Rico where she said doctors had refused to see her son because she didn't have insurance -- something she later admitted to lying about over fears that child protective services would remove her other children, authorities said.

Police interviewed an additional 18-year-old woman who told them that Pizarro-Osorio locked her teenage son in his bedroom at night, FOX6 reported.

Pizarro-Osorio "claimed the lock was to ensure that [the teen] did not leave his bedroom at night” and that she “would feed [him] dinner and then lock [him] in his bedroom at bedtime.” She said after she knew he was asleep, she would unlock the door.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's autopsy report on the teen revealed multiple signs of severe malnutrition. The cause of the boy's death is still pending.

The woman is due back in court on Sept. 18.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.