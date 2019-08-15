British teen who went missing in Malaysia died of starvation and stress, police say

A 15-year-old London teen whose naked body was found in the woods after she mysteriously disappeared from a nature resort in Malaysia earlier this month died due to intestinal bleeding brought on by starvation and stress, officials said Wednesday.

Nora Anne Quoirin arrived at the Dusun eco-resort, a small resort located in a durian orchard next to a forest reserve 39 miles south of Kuala Lumpur, on Aug. 3 for what was supposed to be a two-week vacation with her family. Her family reported her missing the following day.

Nora's naked body was discovered beside a small stream about 1.6 miles away from the resort Wednesday, Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said. On Thursday, an autopsy found no evidence she had been abducted or raped. She was estimated to have been dead two or three days when her body was found.

Police believe the teen, who had learning and physical disabilities, climbed out through an open window in the living room of the resort cottage. They listed her as a missing person but did not rule out a possible criminal element. The girl's family said she wasn't independent and wouldn't wander off alone, and was likely to have been abducted.

Nearly 350 people were involved in a massive search operation that included sniffer dogs, elite commando forces and thermal detectors.

"Nóra is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely. The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken," the family said in a brief statement issued by the Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity that helps families of Britons in crisis overseas.

"We will always love our Nóra," they said.

