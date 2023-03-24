Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin man who shot cop, stole and wrecked squad car gets 40 years

Jetrin Rodthong shot and injured Milwaukee, WI, officer Herbert Davis III last January

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car last year has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jetrin Rodthong, 23, on Thursday for shooting Officer Herbert Davis III as the officer was investigating a report about a sick or injured motorist.

Rodthong, of West Allis, Wisconsin, had pleaded guilty in January to five felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He originally faced eight felony charges.

WISCONSIN MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY SHOT POLICE OFFICER AND STOLE HIS SQUAD CAR PLEADS NOT GUILTY

In January 2022, Davis was called to check on a person in a vehicle who was sick or injured. Police said Davis initially found Rodthong slumped over in a vehicle before Rodthong attempted to flee on foot.

Jetrin Rodthong was sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempting to kill Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police officer Herbert Davis III before stealing his squad car.

Jetrin Rodthong was sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempting to kill Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police officer Herbert Davis III before stealing his squad car. (Milwaukee County)

Davis and Rodthong then exchanged gunfire and both were struck, with Davis receiving two gunshot wounds, police said.

SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN MILWAUKEE OFFICER SHOOTING WAS OUT ON BOND

After the shooting, Rodthong stole Davis’ squad car and crashed into another vehicle. He then ran from the scene before being captured.

Davis, 27, had asked the court to sentence Rodthong to life in prison, while prosecutors sought a 40-year sentence and Rodthong's attorney requested a 20-year sentence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The judge sentenced Rodthong to 40 years in prison, followed by more than 11 years of extended supervision.