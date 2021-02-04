Wisconsin mall shooting suspect, 17, apprehended in Iowa, authorities say

U.S. Marshals Service personnel on Thursday arrested a teenage fugitive who was wanted on murder charges in connection with a deadly Wisconsin mall shooting days earlier, according to reports.

Dezman V. Ellis, 17, was arrested in Iowa, four days after the Sunday shooting at Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Wis., outside Green Bay. The shooting left Jovanni Frausto, 19, dead and forced mallgoers to shelter in placewhile authorities investigated. Another unidentified man was also reportedly shot in the hip.

Ellis is being charged as an adult in the case, WBAY-TV of Green Bay reported.

His arrest across state lines came about "following an exhaustive, around-the-clock" investigation, the Grand Chute Police Department said, according to WBAY-TV in Green Bay.

The Grand Chute Police Department asked the U.S. Marshals Service to assist after the department learned Ellis was likely heading out of the state. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Des Moines, around 400 miles from the crime scene, without incident, according to the Post-Crescent of Appleton, Wis.

Ellis and Frausto reportedly randomly ran into each other at the mall and "started to exchange words" over a girl and at some point Ellis allegedly showed Frausto a gun hidden near his waist.

"I will shoot this place up, I'll kill you," the suspect said, according to authorities.

Frausto was reportedly unarmed.

Ellis allegedly shot Frausto twice: once in the chest and once in an arm and the back.

After Frausto fell to the floor Ellis fled the mall, a girl who had been hanging out with the suspect told police.

The girl told police she and her friends went back to their car where Ellis was already waiting for them. She said she was "scared" but still drove him back to his apartment in Oshkosh, Wis., the Post-Crescent reported.

After his arrest, Ellis was being held at a secure facility in Iowa, according to WBAY. He faces first-degree intentional homicide charges.