DHS deports illegal migrant charged with violent crimes who'd been aided by judge to avoid ICE arrest

A Mexican migrant allegedly assisted by a Wisconsin judge in evading arrest by immigration authorities earlier this year has been deported, officials said Friday.

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 31, who has a lengthy criminal history, was sent back to his native country on Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security said.

"Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a previously removed illegal alien, has a laundry list of violent criminal charges including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse. Judge Hannah Dugan's actions to obstruct this violent criminal’s arrest take activist judge to a whole new meaning," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, this criminal is OUT of our country," she added. "If you are here illegally and break the law, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and remove you from our country. That's a promise."

Flores-Ruiz, who was previously deported from the United States in 2013, made headlines in April when he was arrested after a pre-trial hearing before Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan.

Dugan was also arrested for allegedly hiding Flores-Ruiz in her jury room to prevent his arrest as ICE agents attempted to take him into custody at the courthouse.

Dugan is accused of knowingly helping Ruiz exit a courtroom through a back door that was not accessible to the public in an effort for him to evade ICE authorities. She also allegedly told officers in her court that they needed a warrant to make the arrest.

At the time of the incident, Flores-Ruiz's alleged victims were in the courtroom with state prosecutors when Dugan helped him escape immigration arrest, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

She was arrested and charged with obstruction and has pleaded not guilty.

In May, the judge filed a motion to dismiss the charges against her, saying she was acting in her official capacity as a judge and therefore is immune to prosecution. She argued that the federal government violated Wisconsin’s sovereignty by disrupting a state courtroom and prosecuting a state judge.

Flores-Ruiz entered the U.S. illegally in 2013 through Nogales, Arizona before he was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. It was not known when he re-entered the country.

Last week, a judge sentenced him to time served for the immigration violation.

"I very much hope you can find a way to make a living back home rather than coming back here," U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper told him during his sentencing.

